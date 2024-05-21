Microsoft Unveils Creepy AI-Powered Windows that Tracks Everything You Do

Microsoft has announced a new line of AI-enhanced Windows PCs, aiming to revolutionize the way users interact with their devices by integrating the Copilot AI assistant into the Windows operating system. The creepy system will take constant screenshots of your activity to track your every move.

Fortune reports that at an event held at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduced the new class of AI-imbued personal computers, emphasizing their potential to anticipate users’ needs and intentions. “We’re entering this new era where computers not only understand us, but can actually anticipate what we want and our intent,” Nadella stated.

The new AI-powered features include Windows Recall, which provides the Copilot assistant with a “photographic memory” of a user’s virtual activity. Microsoft claims that its privacy settings will be protected by allowing them to filter out unwanted tracking and keeping the tracking data on the device itself.

The announcement comes amidst heightened competition from rival tech giants, such as Google and OpenAI, who have recently unveiled their own generative AI technologies. Google introduced a revamped search engine that incorporates AI-generated summaries and showcased its in-development AI assistant, Astra, which can interact with users based on visual inputs from a smartphone camera. Meanwhile, OpenAI launched a new version of its ChatGPT chatbot, demonstrating an AI voice assistant capable of engaging in natural conversations and even attempting to assess a person’s emotions.

Microsoft’s new AI-enhanced Windows PCs, set to launch on June 18, will be available on devices manufactured by partners such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, as well as on Microsoft’s own Surface line. However, these cutting-edge features will be reserved for premium models starting at $999.

Read more at Fortune here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.