Barbra Streisand Facing Backlash After Asking if Melissa McCarthy Took Ozempic

Actress-singer Barbra Streisand has been facing backlash for publicly wondering if actress Melissa McCarthy had taken the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.

The controversy erupted when Melissa McCarthy posted a photo of herself on Instagram with director Adam Shankman at the Center Theatre Group’s CTG The Gala event in Los Angeles, which sparked a multitude of comments flattering her looks.

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fell [Adam Shankman]!! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage.”

Various celebrities, from Glenn Close to Octavia Spencer, praised McCarthy for her looks, but it was Barbra Streisand’s comment that engendered some serious side-eyes.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” the Babs wrote.

The backlash came swift.

“Barbra, did you get a facelift?” said one user.

“Rude, Barbra,” said another.

Barbara, however, was not without her defenders.

“Leave Barbara alone she would never do that on purpose I believe she meant that for a private question. Cant any of you show her some grace !! You guys really put the fangs out for her I am glad non of you are my friends,” one said.

The comment has since been deleted and Barbra Streisand later said on X, “OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world was reading!”

McCarthy has not publicly commented on the matter.

