‘Stranger Things’ Star Brett Gelman Condemns Pro-Palestine University Protesters: ‘They Should Be Expelled’

Stranger Things star Brett Gelman told TMZ that many of the pro-Palestinian protests occurring on college campuses across the nation are based in hate.

The TMZ camera caught up to Gelman at LAX on Tuesday where he blasted the protesters at Columbia University and elsewhere, especially the case where a Jewish UCLA student was blocked from entering the campus by pro-Gaza supporters.

“I believe in freedom of speech,” Gelman told TMZ, “However, when people… engage in hate speech and hateful actions, and violence, then they should be expelled.”

“You know, that’s it. If this was against any other people, if they were blocking black students or gay students or women from entering campus, this would be shut down. It would have just been immediately shut down… as it should be,” he continued.

He added, “The fact that Jewish pain is not being recognized in all of this at all by these people, it just shows their cards.”

“I’ve been to protests, I don’t wear a mask,” he said. “And all these people are wearing masks. And I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but it seems very strangely coordinated to a degree. And so, it’s not just about passion against injustice. It’s a coordinated movement that we’ve seen this before. The Jewish people have seen this before, this has happened to us before throughout history. It’s just really a repeat of in the 1930s, you know, them not allowing Jewish students onto universities in Germany.”

Of course, Gelman is referring to the student at UCLA who proudly announced he was Jewish and was then forcibly blocked by pro-Hamas supporters from entering the campus.

He was not allowed to enter his campus pic.twitter.com/nrJkjwLo8B — Kundan Mehta (@Dataflixed) April 30, 2024

The student later called out the left-wing, Hamas keffiyeh-wearing, students in masks who blocked Jewish students from gaining access to the campus.

Brave Jewish UCLA student who was denied entry to the university building by anti-Israel protesters delivers powerful speech calling out the masked activists. “Whilst they cower behind their masks and hide who they are, we stand tall and proudly voice our message to the world.” pic.twitter.com/iZDZ0kjWsd — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 30, 2024

For his part, Gelman has become very outspoken since the terror attack on Southern Israel on Oct. 7.

During an appearance last month, for instance, he blasted Hollywood for being antisemitic and for ignoring the hate Jews face even as Hollywood celebrates other minorities and special interest groups.

He also accused several book stores of canceling his book signing appearances because of his outspoken support for Israel.

