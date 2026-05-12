Pressure is mounting on the House of Representatives to pass the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which would prohibit institutional investors from buying single family American homes.

The legislation passed the U.S. Senate in March by an 89-10 vote, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) can put the bill on the House floor with suspension of the rules, which requires two-thirds support.

Considering it had nearly 90 percent support in the Senate, the bill would likely exceed the threshold to suspend the rules, which requires 284 members’ support, given five vacancies.

President Donald Trump called for the passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act in a Truth Social post on Monday:

As I said at my State of the Union Address on February 25th, the American Dream of Homeownership is under attack. For example, Rachel Wiggins, a mom of two, from Houston, placed bids on 20 homes, and lost all of those bids to gigantic Investment Firms that bypassed inspection, paid all cash, and turned those houses into rentals, stealing away her American Dream — She was devastated! Stories like this are why I signed an Executive Order to ban large Wall Street Investment Firms from buying up single-family homes. Also, in my speech, I called for Congress to save the American Dream of Homeownership, and ban these purchases, PERMANENTLY! Senators Bernie Moreno and Tim Scott have worked to ensure my call becomes a reality, and have a Bill which has passed the Senate with nearly 90 votes. I am asking Congress to pass that Bill, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which would ensure that homes are for people, not Corporations. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Vice President JD Vance stressed the importance of turning the bill into law as well.

“The American Dream doesn’t belong to the highest bidder on Wall Street. It belongs to the American people, who work hard, save up, and play by the rules,’ he wrote in a post on X. “I applaud President Trump’s leadership on this issue and urge the House to pass this bill.”

House Republicans are also calling for the bill to be passed. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) took to X Tuesday morning to echo the president’s Truth Social post.

“President Trump is RIGHT! It’s time to PASS the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and get it to his desk to be signed into LAW!! This bill is a MAJOR step in the right direction to make the American Dream of homeownership attainable again,” Jackson wrote.

Reps. Riley Moore (R-WV), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), and Buddy Carter (R-GA) are pushing for the for 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act to become law as well.