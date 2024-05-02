Kroger, Walt Disney Explore Joining Forces in Retail Streaming

Kroger and Walt Disney are reportedly exploring joining forces in a retail streaming deal that would involve bringing Disney+ to the food retailer’s grocery delivery program.

The two companies are discussing offering the streaming service, called Kroger Boost, as a free perk, people familiar with the situation said, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

If talks come to fruition, Kroger Boost members could reportedly have access to the streaming service as early as this year.

Kroger and Walt Disney are not the only companies apparently trying to come up with methods that will drive revenue growth and create loyalty among customers.

In 2022, Walmart added a new streaming advantage for its Walmart+ members by offering a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. In 2023, the retail company Maple Bear, which does business as Instacart, started offering Comcast’s Peacock streaming service for its paid subscribers.

Notably, Disney’s woke streaming services have been hemorrhaging money at an alarming rate, losing more than $1 billion a quarter at a time when CEO Bob Iger is trying to put the brakes on the company’s runaway spending habits.

Disney’s recent talks with Kroger, therefore, appears to be the company’s attempt at bolstering its struggling platform.

As Breitbart News’ John Nolte recently reported, Disney told stockholders last month that the company has “generated a 2.9 times return on the purchase of Lucasfilm,” but that statement is blatantly false, according to Forbes.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.