Singer FKA Twigs Creating Deepfake of Herself so She Won’t Have to Deal with Fans Directly

Singer FKA Twigs is reportedly creating a deepfake AI version of herself so that she can interact with fans without having to actually do so.

“In the past year, I have developed my own deepfake version of myself that is not only trained in my personality but also can use my exact tone of voice to speak many languages,” Twigs told Rolling Stone.

“I will be engaging my AI twigs later this year to extend my reach and handle my online social media interactions, whilst I continue to focus on my art from the comfort and solace of my studio,” she added.

On Tuesday, the “Cellophane” singer appeared on Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property in support of the NO FAKES Act, which would make it so that people and other entities like companies and platforms could be sued for generating or even hosting “digital replicas” of others.

FKA Twigs, who calls herself a “future-facing artist,” testified that while AI deepfakes should be regulated, she believes the technology can be very helpful to artists as long as the technology is properly controlled.

The “Killer” singer insisted artificial intelligence can “be used to express deeper emotions, create fantasy worlds, and touch the hearts of many people,” adding that she considers the deepfake version of herself a “highly valuable” tool.

“What is not acceptable is when my art and my identity can simply be taken by a third party and exploited falsely for their own gain without my consent due to the absence of appropriate legislative control,” FKA Twigs said.

It is “vital that as an industry and as legislators we work together to ensure we do all we can to protect our creative and intellectual rights as well as the very basis of who we are,” the singer concluded, adding, “We must get this right, you must get this right, now, before it is too late.”

