Comedian Mo’Nique: ‘F**k You, Oprah Winfrey! F**k You, Tyler Perry!’

Comedienne and Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique bashed Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry while on the Katt Williams comedy tour this week.

“Fuck you, Oprah Winfrey! Fuck you, Tyler Perry!” she told the crowd as she invited them to repeat her phrase. “You cold motherfuckers!” she said back at the audience.

When some members of the audience didn’t respond, Mo’Nique scolded them and targetted one man.

“We need you to help us bring that bitch back to Black. I need you to bend her the fuck over and fuck her like a Nashville, Tenessee n***a would, and bring that bitch back to Black,” she told the man named Melvin.

“I love that Black raggedy bitch. I love that Black simple-minded motherfucker. I love Oprah Winfrey’s Black ass. And we just need to bring her back to Black,” she added. “We need to bring that bitch back to mother fuckin’ black.”

Mo’Nique refused to apologize to those who felt she had gone too far.

“Okay, well I’m not apologizing for any motherfucking thing I say,” she said.

As Vanity Fair profiled last year, Mo’Nique still has ill-feelings toward Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry (producers of Precious) for how they treated her decision to opt out of promoting the 2009 film.

According to Mo’Nique, her troubles with the Precious awards campaign began when she refused to promote the film at the Cannes Film Festival for free, against the advisement of director Lee Daniels and producers Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. “I said, ‘Oprah, I’m doing a talk show. I’m doing a comedy tour. I have a husband and I have babies. I have a little bit of downtime and I’m going to take advantage of it. So I’m not going anywhere because I’m not obligated to go anywhere. I’ve done my part,’” Mo’Nique recalled. “So we mutually agreed to disagree. That was it. Next thing I know, I am considered ‘difficult’ and ‘hard to work with.’” When she won the Academy Award months later, Mo’Nique declined to thank Daniels during her acceptance speech, leading to a 13-year feud—during which the actor alleged he had “blackballed” her from the industry.

During her comedy set, Mo’Nique also suggested that Oprah Winfrey has been in a lesbian relationship with longtime friend Gayle King.

“We ain’t seen Stedman [Graham] in 30 motherfucking years,” she said.

“Who is loving Oprah and Gayle King? Each other. But we can’t say that shit out loud, because it’s Oprah mother-fuckin Winfrey” she said. “I’m too motherfucking old to be scared of this bitch. I’m too old to be intimidated by this bitch. I’m too old to hold the motherfucking truth.”

