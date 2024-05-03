Home of Actress Kyle Richards’ Daughter Burglarized in $1 Million Theft

Farrah Aldjufrie, the daughter of actress Kyle Richards, was the target of a home invasion during which $1 million worth of items was stolen.

An investigation into the theft was launched by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes unit, but thus far they have no suspects, TMZ reported.

Aldjufrie was not home at the time of the break-in.

The home invaders reportedly absconded with a lot of expensive jewelry, designer hand bags and luggage, high-end watches, and other luxury goods.

Some of the jewelry taken were antiques that were handed down through Aldjufrie’s stepdad Mauricio Umansky’s side of the family

Sources say that the culprits may be a South American burglary crew that has been targeting homes in L.A.’s upper income areas.

The crooks reportedly gained entrance through a door before cutting Internet cables to turn off the reporting for any security systems inside. Us magazine, though says that cameras did capture images of the invaders.

Aldjufrie is a member of her step father’s real estate firm and is the star of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills reality series which launched in 2022.

This is not the first time the family has suffered a burglary.

In 2017, Kyle Richards’ own home in Encino was broken into while she was away in Aspen. “After we were burglarized, it probably took me at least six months to feel safe in my home again,” Richards said after the incident.

