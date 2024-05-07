John Leguizamo Laments Trump Winning over Latino Voters: Democrats ‘Take Us for Granted’

Democrats take Latino voters “for granted” and that lackadaisical approach could haunt them in November’s contest between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, leftist actor and comedian John Leguizamo lamented Monday.

Sitting with “Daily Show” writer Kate Radley on Monday’s episode of the “Daily Show: Ears Edition” podcast, the Violent Night actor explained why Democrats have to work harder at engaging Latino voters they now take for granted.

“What do you think Democrats are doing wrong in their messaging? Why are they losing Latino voters right now?” Radley asked, before answering his own question.

“Because they take us for granted,” replied Leguizamo, explaining that Trump won Florida in 2020 because the GOP successfully targeted Latino voters.

WATCH: John Leguizamo scolds Biden for losing the Latino vote

“Republicans were coming at us in Whatsapp with ads, they were coming at us in our Spanish-language radio stations with all kinds of trigger words like, ‘socialism.’ That triggers Cubans, Venezuelans and Colombians …. They talked our talk.”

He added, “Biden assumed in 2020 that we were Democrats just because we’re Latino. No, you have to come for us. You have to work for us. You have to knock on our doors. You have to call us. You have to talk about the words that trigger us into voting for you.”

The actor urge Democrats to put their money into “grassroots organizations that are working their ass off to flip these red states.”

This is not the first time John Leguizamo has offered his critical analysis of the 2024 presidential race or offered his views on American politics and race issues, as Breitbart News reported.

Last month he admitted Trump is gaining ground with Hispanic voters.

But he also admitted that he understands why record inflation has driven so many of them away from Joe Biden.

“It looks like the Democrats are in trouble, and you might be thinking how is this possible? Donald Trump is winning Latinos? Build the wall? Donald Trump. Mass deportations? Donald Trump,” the actor said, appearing to deliberately blur the distinction between illegal aliens and legal immigrants.

“The truth is is that in 2024, Latino voters have something else on their minds.”

That something else is inflation, which has pushed prices for essential goods and services — including energy, groceries, and insurance — to record levels.