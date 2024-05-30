Anti-Trump Activists Celebrate ‘Guilty’ Verdict: ‘Justice’

The coalition of anti-Trump activists, from George Conway to Bill Kristol, celebrated Thursday’s guilty verdict against the former president, hailing it as a triumph of justice.

The Manhattan jury found former President Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the hush money trial that charged him with falsifying business records to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels into keeping quiet about an alleged affair prior to the 2016 election. While Trump supporters denounced Thursday’s verdict, anti-Trump activists, a.k.a. Never Trumpers, were jubilant.

Too soon to say how the verdict impacts the race. The Right Wing media apparatus & GOP members of Congress will echo Trump’s talking pts that this was a witch-hunt. We live in a fractured media environment. It’ll come down to if Biden can message why it matters to swing voters — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) May 30, 2024

Todays guilty verdict is absolutely correct, and nobody is above the law. I look forward to more guilty verdicts when the federal cases move forward. Trump is now a felon — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) May 30, 2024

The American citizen, these jurors, did what you failed to do, they’ve held Trump accountable. https://t.co/g7v8oKltUT — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) May 30, 2024

I think we shouldn’t elect convicted felons to be President of United States. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) May 30, 2024

The Republican nominee is a convicted felon. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 30, 2024

The big question now will be whether or not the conviction will be enough to shift momentum away from former President Trump in Biden’s favor going into the November 5 election. While it will take at least a week to get accurate polling on the matter, establishment Republican Karl Rove, who has been critical of Trump in the past, said on Fox News this week that a guilty verdict could potentially cost Trump key swing voters in crucial states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“If he is found guilty, let’s not underestimate that there is a problem,” said Karl Rove.

“Think about this. Those numbers, like 11% less likely to vote for him, think about Michigan where they’re, in the RealClearPolitics average, Donald Trump is up by one half of 1%. Or Pennsylvania, where he’s up by 2%, or Wisconsin, where he’s up by 3/10 of 1%,” Rove continued. “So in a close race, like we’re likely to have, having 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11% of the electorate less likely to vote for you is a problem.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.