Anti-Trump Activists Celebrate ‘Guilty’ Verdict: ‘Justice’

A demonstrator reacts to the guilty verdict announced against former President Donald Trum
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Paul Bois

The coalition of anti-Trump activists, from George Conway to Bill Kristol, celebrated Thursday’s guilty verdict against the former president, hailing it as a triumph of justice.

The Manhattan jury found former President Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the hush money trial that charged him with falsifying business records to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels into keeping quiet about an alleged affair prior to the 2016 election. While Trump supporters denounced Thursday’s verdict, anti-Trump activists, a.k.a. Never Trumpers, were jubilant.

The big question now will be whether or not the conviction will be enough to shift momentum away from former President Trump in Biden’s favor going into the November 5 election. While it will take at least a week to get accurate polling on the matter, establishment Republican Karl Rove, who has been critical of Trump in the past, said on Fox News this week that a guilty verdict could potentially cost Trump key swing voters in crucial states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“If he is found guilty, let’s not underestimate that there is a problem,” said Karl Rove.

“Think about this. Those numbers, like 11% less likely to vote for him, think about Michigan where they’re, in the RealClearPolitics average, Donald Trump is up by one half of 1%. Or Pennsylvania, where he’s up by 2%, or Wisconsin, where he’s up by 3/10 of 1%,” Rove continued. “So in a close race, like we’re likely to have, having 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11% of the electorate less likely to vote for you is a problem.”

