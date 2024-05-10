‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon: Stormy Daniels Testimony Convinced Me SAG, WGA Need to Include Porn Industry

David Simon, former journalist and creator of the much-lauded TV show The Wire, claims he had a revelation while watching the testimony of porn actress Stormy Daniels during the Trump business records trial but it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Simon said that as he was watching Daniels’ testimony, he realized that it was time that Hollywood’s actor unions moved in on the porn industry.

“Stormy Daniels recounting her own history and encounter with Trump — and then the resulting cross-examination of her on the stand — has led me to a fundamental conclusion: SAG, WGA and DGA need to organize the unregulated adult entertainment industry. These folks need a union,” he wrote on X.

The extreme leftist TV writer is no Trump supporter, of course.

In fact, he hates Trump so much that in 2019 he openly prayed to God to “wipe out” Mat-A-Lago during Hurricane Dorian. Simon claims to care about the little people and their jobs but he didn’t seem interested in preserving the jobs of the folks that work at Trump’s resort.

The Deuce writer also made the historically illiterate statement that Trump was exactly like 1940s fascism.

Simon even earned a temporary ban on Twitter in 2018 for wishing death on a Trump supporter. And earlier called voters who chose Donald Trump in 2016 “foolish and untrustworthy.”

But his support for unionizing porn actors should not be a bit surprising. Simon is, after all, an anti-capitalist, self-professed “progressive” who supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 elections for president.

