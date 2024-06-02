Schiff: Judge Should Consider Trump’s Rhetoric During Sentencing

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that New York Judge Juan Merchan should consider former President Donald Trump’s comments about being jailed while sentencing.

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Trump said, “I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

Guest host Kasie Hunt said, “Considering that the sentencing is likely to occur, just days before the start of the convention and months before he’s to be the Republican nominee in November do you think it would be dangerous for the country if Donald Trump were sentenced to jail?”

Schiff said, “No, I don’t think it will be dangerous for the country and we have seen Trump urge mass protests outside the courthouse that never materialized. But nevertheless this is I think what Donald Trump is aiming for. This is essentially his threat that if he gets jailed time that he’s going to encourage his supporters to rise up. And we saw the very deadly results of that on January 6. So I don’t think the public is going to respond to that call. I hope we learn something from the awful experience of January 6.”

He added, “It’s very clear what Donald trump has suggesting here. This is something I think that the judge needs to take into consideration also not to be intimidated by that threat but as a further evidence, this defendant not only doesn’t accept responsibility but as willing to endanger people, just as Trump’s willing to violate the gag order and potentially endanger witnesses or jurors or the judge himself or family members, that’s something that judge ought to be considering.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN