BET Airing Election Special Featuring Only Democrats, Including Maxine Waters

The BET is giving its viewers a wide range of political options — Democrats, Democrats, and more Democrats.

In an election year special titled “What’s At Stake” — scheduled to air June 4 at 10 p.m., on BET and BET Her, as well as VH1 — BET correspondent Ed Gordon will hold forth on the political choices black voters will have to make in November.

The special will feature a roundtable discussion with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), all of whom are members of the Congressional Black Caucus, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Gordon acknowledged the complete political imbalance of his roundtable — and blamed Republicans.

“Some people will say that those are three Democrats, and this has always been the case, I’ve found it’s very difficult to get Republicans to come on African American outlets, black or otherwise,” he told the Reporter.

BET is owned by Paramount, which also owns CBS.

After a relatively quiet period, Maxine Waters has re-emerged as one of Congress’ most virulently anti-Trump voices. She recently accused Trump supporters of “training up in the hills” for physical violence and called Trump a “pure racist.”

That rhetoric feels tame compared to her public diatribes during the Trump administration. In 2018, she infamously encouraged her supporters to publicly harass Trump cabinet officials — “you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

The BET special comes as former President Donald Trump continues to gain ground with black voters who are fed up with the Biden administration’s economic policies that have led to runaway inflation, pushing prices of essential goods and services — including food, energy, rent, and insurance — to record levels.

They are also angry with Biden’s policy of unlimited illegal immigration, which has flooded the country with more than seven million illegal aliens since Biden took office.

While millions of American citizens struggle to make ends meet, illegal immigrants are receiving preferential treatment from the federal and local governments: free housing, food, education, healthcare, airplane tickets, and even spending money.

One recent poll showed Biden’s support among black voters has plummeted 28 percent. A Wall Street Journal poll found similar results, showing 30 percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump — a significant increase from 2020.

