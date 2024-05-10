Watch: LeVar Burton Gets Emotional Talking About ‘Reading Rainbow,’ Claims We’re in a ‘Bulls**t’ Book Banning Era

Actor LeVar Burton got emotional while talking about the Reading Rainbow documentary, claiming we are living in a “bullshit” era of book banning.

“I think that it’s a good antidote to the bullshit that we are experiencing right now. It’s a good antidote,” Burton said after being asked his thoughts about the Reading Rainbow documentary coming out during “an era” in which “books are being banned.”

Watch Below:

The Star Trek actor, who appeared to be getting choked up as he talked, added, “It raises my eye when we use children and their education as fodder in this war.”

“And, so, it–” Burton said before appearing to become emotional and pausing again. “I’m glad that the Reading Rainbow documentary has a different thing to say about the importance of books.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Roots actor said he feels “good” about the notion that his legacy might involve having helped grow a nation of readers.

“I’m good with that,” Burton said. “As a son of an English teacher, as a black man — coming from a people from whom it was illegal to know how to read not that long ago — I’m good with that.”

With regards to living in a so-called era of “book banning,” the actor was likely referring to anti-grooming legislation seeking to prohibit adults from showing children sexualized content and transgender propaganda in books being peddled by leftists.

But the claim that books are being “banned” is false.

As Breitbart News’ John Nolte points out, “No books are banned. That’s a lie. Claiming Florida or any place is banning books is like saying movies are being banned because porn isn’t allowed in schools.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.