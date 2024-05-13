‘Digital Guillotine’: Online Leftists Organize Against Celebs Who Haven’t Weighed In on Israel-Hamas War

Leftists on social media are organizing against celebrities and influencers who haven’t publicly weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war, putting the popular figures on what they call a “digital guillotine.”

“It’s time for the people to conduct what I want to call a ‘digital guillotine,’ a ‘digitine,’ if you will. It’s time to block all the celebrities, influencers, and wealthy socialites who are not using their resources to help those in dire need,” said TikTok user @ladyfromtheoutside, who reportedly started the movement with her viral video.

“We gave them their platforms. It’s time to take it back, take our views away, our likes, our comments, our money, by blocking them all on social media and digital platforms,” the TikTok user continued.

The TikTok user then “sentenced” former model and internet personality Haley Kalil — also known as Haley Baylee — to the “digitine” for saying “Let them eat cake” at the Met Gala.

“Haley Baylee, for your ignorant decision to attend the $75,000 ticket Met Gala and recite, ‘Let them eat cake,’ while you have done nothing with your 10 million flowerer platform as people are starving in and dying, we sentence you to the digitine,” the TikTok user declared.

Kalil, who ended up deleting her Met Gala video and issuing an apology, has seen her TikTok following drop from 10 million to 9.9 million, according to metrics from the social media analytics company Social Blade.

A slew of other celebrities have been put on the digital guillotine, many of whom have also seen their social media follower count drop by tens or hundreds of thousands per day since the digitine movement began.

Pop star Taylor Swift is also facing backlash for not weighing in on the Israel-Hamas war.

“I’ve liked Taylor and her music since I was a little girl. I even have tickets to her show in November,” said one TikTok user who described herself as a “Palestinian Swiftie.”

The TikTok user explained that since the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, she felt “there was an energy shift,” and that listening to Swift’s music now feels “wrong” and “ignorant.”

“I think the biggest issue is that Taylor Swift has set the example for herself that she is somebody that speaks out against injustices,” the TikTok user added, before slamming Swift for endorsing President Joe Biden, who she says has “enabled” genocide in the Middle East.

“Now that she’s seen this play out, and she still said nothing, she hasn’t gone back on her word about Joe, she hasn’t said anything,” the TikTok user lamented. “I think it’s time that we take our power back from these celebrities.”

“If she can rally all of us to vote, she has the power to speak up about injustice,” the Palestinian Swiftie added. “Until she does, we need to block her, we need to unfollow, we need to stop steaming her music.”

Other celebrities on the digitine include actress, Zendaya, singer Justin Bieber, actress Selena Gomez, rapper Drake, and the Kardashian family.

Some celebrities, such as pop star Lizzo and influencer Chris Olsen, appear to have cowered before the mob of online leftists, posting their first-ever videos publicly addressing the war in the Middle East after being put on the digital guillotine.

“This is Dr. Ismail,” Lizzo said in a video posted to her Instagram account on Friday. “He’s a doctor who lives in Gaza who has been helping the people there, and he also needs help getting his family safely out of Gaza.”

The singer then told her 12 million followers that she “just donated to help him and his family,” and encouraged her fans to donate, too.

On Saturday, Olsen also shared a video to his Instagram account encouraging his 1.8 million followers to donate to Gaza-related charities.

