Fans Outraged Over Photo of Baby on Taylor Swift Concert Floor: ‘You Belong in Jail’

The public is outraged after seeing a photo of an apparent infant lying on the ground during one of pop star Taylor Swift’s concerts in Paris, France.

An X user shared a photo of what appeared to be a baby asleep on a coat in the standing area of Swift’s concert at the La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, according to a report by Page Six.

“Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there,” the X user wrote in the caption of the photo.

The fan, who said she attended Swift’s concert in Paris on Friday, later clarified that the photo was not hers. The X user also appears to have since deleted her post.

Before being deleted, however, the image was saved by other social media users and reposted to X, where it circulated and went viral, outraging the public.

taking a baby to a show and leaving it on the floor is something only a swiftie could do and it’s wrong af. pic.twitter.com/VVIqP9UQe4 — juaan💋 (fan account) (@juaangng__) May 11, 2024

“As a mom of a baby that’s about this size, I couldn’t imagine being them into a concert at all,” one X user reacted. “I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit. You should have a carrier for them, and the baby needs ear protection.”

“How could they even think that bringing a baby in these kind of events is a good idea wth,” another commented.

“wtf… wouldn’t a baby find it overwhelming too, it looks like they may have ear protectors on but even so it [would] still be loud, chaotic, lots of movement & flashing lights etc,” a third wrote. “I don’t see the point in taking a baby to a concert.”

“Literally if there was an emergency and everyone had to rush to exit that baby would get stepped on or injured. It’s literally so upsetting to me I can’t even,” another X user said.

“Swifties are NOT the best of mothers!” another exclaimed.

“You belong in a jail cell for bringing your baby on the floor of a Taylor Swift concert,” another declared. “The lack of common sense is astonishing to me.”

A spokesperson for the La Défense Arena told Page Six the “general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult.”

“Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy,” the spokesperson added. “For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

