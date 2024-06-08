CAIR Condemns Israeli Hostage Rescue: ‘Horrific Massacre’

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned an Israeli raid Saturday in Gaza that led to the rescue of four Israeli hostages held by Hamas terrorists, saying that Israeli forces had committed a “horrific massacre.”

As Breitbart News reported Saturday, Israeli forces rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21,; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40 in a daring raid. Israeli police officer Arnon Zamora, who led the rescue, was killed in action.

Palestinian sources began complaining about the number of people killed in the raid — without specifying whether they were terrorists or civilians.

Kill 210 — Hind Khoudary (@Hind_Gaza) June 8, 2024

Hamas held the Israeli hostages among civilians, near a crowded marketplace in the central Gaza city of Nuseirat. It has rejected recent proposals for ceasefires and hostage releases.

CAIR is a pro-terror organization that has been embraced by many Democrats, from the Biden administration down to members of Congress like Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who won an award from the organization and refused to return it.

As Breitbart news has noted:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

On Saturday, CAIR issued a statement

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the “horrific massacre” of more than 200 Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Israeli forces bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp on Saturday, killing 210 Palestinians and wounding more than 400, while conducting a raid in the area that resulted in four Israeli hostages being freed.

CAIR executive director Nihad Awad stated:

We strongly condemn the Israeli government’s horrific massacre at Nuseirat refugee camp, where Israeli forces, some hidden in a humanitarian aid truck, reportedly slaughtered at least 200 Palestinian civilians while freeing four Israeli hostages who could have and should have been safely released months ago as part of a ceasefire agreement that Benjamin Netanyahu keeps torpedoing so that he can continue the genocide and stay in office.

Awad declared in October that he was “happy” at news of the October 7 terror attacks.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, "The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it)," now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.