Former President Donald Trump was greeted by large crowds of Trump supporters and boaters during his visit to the deep blue state of California.

Trump arrived in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday for a rally hosted by a health insurance entrepreneur, John Word, and his wife, Kimberly, according to CBS News.

Tickets for the event reportedly ranged from $3,300 for the lunch reception, and $6,600 for each couple. For a photo opportunity, it was $35,000 or raising $75,000. For members of the roundtable host committee, it was $100,000 per person, according to the website for the Republican Party of Orange County.

Margo Martin, the deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, posted a video to X showing Trump waving to several boats in Newport Beach that were honking and making noise in support of the former president.

President @realDonaldTrump waving to the boaters in Newport Beach, CA!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NMwMgDG9cF — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024

Several of the boats in Newport Beach could be seen flying the American flag, as well as the Trump flag.

Newport Beach loves TRUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/ER6pCOtk4q — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024

Crowds of Trump supporters were seen lining the streets with American flags and Trump flags in order to see the former president as he passed by on his way to the fundraiser.

You must be here to believe it!…20K turnout on a beautiful Sunday in Newport Beach to see Trump on his way to a fundraiser. It was awesome.🇺🇸💪👏❤️ MAGA! pic.twitter.com/BgB3NzJp99 — Bror Monberg (@bror92663) October 18, 2020

Video footage posted to X appeared to show the crowd of Trump supporters in Newport Beach wrapping around several blocks.

The fundraiser at the Word’s home in Newport Beach comes as the former president has been campaigning in California for the past several days. During a fundraiser on Thursday at the home of entrepreneur David Sacks in Silicon Valley, Trump raised $12 million.

On Friday, Trump also held a fundraiser in Beverly Hills at the home of Lee Samson, who serves as a board member for the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) and is a member of the Republican National Committee, KTLA5 reported.

Trump’s visit to California comes after he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first-degree concerning payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.