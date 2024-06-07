Miss Maryland Crowns First Transgender Winner: ‘I Knew It Would Mean a Lot for All the LGBTQ Kids Out There’

The Miss Maryland USA beauty pageant has crowned its first-ever transgender winner, with contestant Bailey Anne Kennedy taking the top prize this week.

Bailey Anne Kennedy — a biological male who identifies as a woman — will go on to compete in the Miss USA competition set for August 4 in Los Angeles.

In addition to being Miss Maryland’s first trans winner, Kennedy is also the first military officer’s wife to win the crown.

This has been a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me,” Kennedy told local news station WDCW. “I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box — like me growing up.”

Kennedy added that the win “will open up some doors, open up some hearts for people to see that there are many aspects of LGBT community out there, and I hope I can be a positive contribution to society in making a difference like the USO program like I’m working with,” she said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7y2IZGpxn0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kennedy, who is married to a member of the Marines, has been active in the USO and other active-duty organizations, according to Kennedy’s Instagram account.

In a recent post, Kennedy wrote: “For the longest time, I never had the need to tell anyone. Not because it’s a secret but it’s none of anyone’s business. To those who matter to me, they don’t care. Those that care about knowing such private & personal details, don’t matter.”

“I can’t wait to start my reign and get back to The USO office and start serving lunches & personally thank our active duty service members like I originally plan to yesterday because that’s what actually matters to me.”

This isn’t the first time the Miss USA pageant will feature a transgender contestant. As Breitbart News reported, Kataluna Enriquez won Miss Nevada USA in 2021.

The winner of the Miss USA pageant will go on to compete in Miss Universe, which is set for September 28 in Mexico.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com