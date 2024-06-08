Fetterman: Biden Is ‘The Only Democrat’ Who Can Beat Trump

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” that he thought President Joe Biden was “the only Democrat” that could beat former President Donald Trump in November.

Partial transcript as follows:

BILL MAHER: So let’s talk a little politics here because that is your game. Pennsylvania is going to be one of they say probably it could be come down to three states. Pennsylvania will definitely be one.

FETTERMAN: Well, I’ve always said that Pennsylvania picks the president and there really is no legitimate path for the president if he doesn’t win. And I really do believe he will win actually, because Trump was able to flip Pennsylvania and that helped deliver his first victory. But Joe Biden carried it in 2020 because you have a he has a really strong connection there to Pennsylvania. And I do believe he will again. But it’s going to be very close.

And that’s the same conversation I’ve been having with Pennsylvania, that it’s going to be very close because Trump has a strong connection in Pennsylvania and it’s going to be very competitive and all of that. And I’ve also been saying that I don’t think that whole trial is going to be anything meaningful with people have already decided like, hey, that’s my guy.

I don’t– we’ll never understand why somebody would say, yeah, I love that, or I want more four years of that. But but, I do believe Joe Biden is going to carry Pennsylvania and he’s going to win.

MAHER: But as he is– as he is not yet officially the nominee of the Democratic Party. Is he really the best one for them to put forward?

FETTERMAN: Joe Biden? Yeah. Yeah. I, he’s actually the only American that’s ever beaten Trump in an election. And then, and and I do honestly believe that, he’s actually the only Democrat that could win. And let me just say this. Let me just say this. I know that might be provocative. But the last time there was, like, a hot shit, governor, there with $200 million. Thought that he was going to beat Trump. And then Trump threw him in the woodchipper and he finished third in his own state in Florida. And again Trump–.

MAHER: You’re talking about DeSantis.

FETTERMAN: Yeah, yeah. It’s like Trump is pretty tough and that’s who what the Republicans want. And I can’t imagine why he’s still, appealing right now. But Trump has a very–.

And I do believe, Joe Biden has that ability to to win. And we have a great, we have a great bench. But I think it’s a very distinct kind of situation right now.

MAHER: I’m surprised at that, but I’ll move on. Well, I’m sorry I’m not on the same page there, but, okay. I mean, it’s probably going to be Joe Biden and I’ll vote for him.