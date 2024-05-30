Nolte: Kathleen Kennedy Pre-Blames Next Possible ‘Star Wars’ Flop on Male Fans

Notorious franchise-killer and Disney’s Lucasfilm Princess Kathleen Kennedy appears to already be blaming her next Star Wars flop on male Star Wars fans.

Here’s what’s next for those of you still dumb enough to care about Star Wars… The Acolyte, a $180 million Disney+ streaming series which premiers next week, and I swear I’m not making any of this up [emphasis added]: “The Acolyte embraces what some people call ‘New Star Wars,’ reports the far-left New York Times, “an era defined by diversity and expansion beyond the Skywalker saga, which started with Disney’s purchase of the franchise in 2012.”

In the show, the star is “a dreadlocked warrior who has a complicated relationship with a Jedi master [and] Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) plays the lesbian leader of a regal coven of witches,” the report adds. “In one of her most action-oriented roles since “The Matrix,” Carrie-Anne Moss plays a steely Jedi named Master Indara.”

Some Filipino guy also has a starring role.

Man alive.

It’s those three words—“defined by diversity”—that perfectly sum up everything wrong with Kathleen Kennedy’s mindset. A franchise that was once defined by great stories, great adventures, and great characters is now “defined by diversity.”

Idiocy.

As far as The Acolyte, to get in front of what looks like yet another woke flop from the Disney Grooming Syndicate, Kathleen Kennedy is already pre-blaming the toxic male Star Wars fan base.

The Times wrote:

…Kennedy’s support for “The Acolyte” was steadfast. “My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people,” she said. “That’s an easy decision for me.” “Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying,” Kennedy continued. “I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into ‘Star Wars’ struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal.”

Kennedy’s obvious contempt for the very fan base she was hired to entertain also explains a lot, especially her shitty flops. Additionally, she’s a lying liar.

Granted, I’m not exactly steeped in the Star Wars fan world, but it is fairly obvious that two facts blow the basis for Kennedy’s whining straight out of the water. The first is that, other than Kennedy, it is male director Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi) fans hate most. Secondly, most Star Wars fans place Rogue One as number three or four on their favorite rankings after the original trilogy. Rogue One is female-led. But Rogue One isn’t a strident, woke lecture where a sexless girl boss shows our beloved heroes how it’s done. Rogue One tells a good story in a straightforward, exciting, and moving way. The lead character just happens to be female, as opposed to a Kathleen Kennedy-style female who struts and lectures and girl bosses and emasculates.

Star Wars fans don’t care about gender or skin color. We do care when a once-beloved franchise betrays our heroes and undermines the adventure to lecture us about why we’re required to care.

And here Kennedy is, once again, blaming the very fans she serially betrays and insults for what looks like another smug, woke flop concerned with everything but putting on a good show.

