James Woods Sounds Off After Trump Verdict: ‘Simply Ridiculous’

Actor James Woods (Once Upon a Time in America) sounded off after a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts in his Manhattan criminal trial.

“The Democrats overplayed their hand on this one. Had the jury been given clear instructions and returned a guilty verdict on a few counts, it would have been more authentic. This was simply ridiculous,” Woods said on X.

Aside from James Woods, other right-leaning celebrities also weighed in on the verdict, voicing their disapproval.

“What a joke our judicial system has become under this administration. History will judge this era harshly,” said former Lois & Clark star Dean Cain.

Actor Michael Rappaport, who has been leaning toward Trump due to the growing antisemitism on the political left, also said he believes the former president will win the election come November.

“I’m predicting that Trump will win the election 2024 & just bet money on it,” the Higher Learning and Atypical star said on X.

Likewise, Rob Schneider said Trump had been found guilty by “biased Democrats.”

And just like that…

A former President of the United States has been hounded and found guilty by biased Democrats.

Now the Republicans will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power.

Left-leaning celebrities were triumphant following the verdict.

Thank you for saying that. It was awful and he is awful.

The big question now will be whether or not the conviction will be enough to shift momentum away from former President Trump in Biden’s favor going into the November 5 election. While it will take at least a week to get accurate polling on the matter, establishment Republican Karl Rove, who has been critical of Trump in the past, said on Fox News this week that a guilty verdict could potentially cost Trump key swing voters in crucial states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“If he is found guilty, let’s not underestimate that there is a problem,” said Karl Rove.

“Think about this. Those numbers, like 11% less likely to vote for him, think about Michigan where they’re, in the RealClearPolitics average, Donald Trump is up by one half of 1% — or Pennsylvania, where he’s up by 2%, or Wisconsin, where he’s up by 3/10 of 1%,” Rove continued. “So in a close race, like we’re likely to have, having 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11% of the electorate less likely to vote for you is a problem.”