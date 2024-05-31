Jason Aldean Slams Trump Verdict: ‘If There was Ever a Time to Speak Up, IT’S NOW! ‘

Country music star Jason Aldean has publicly slammed Thursday’s guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump’s New York trial, saying these are “scary times in our country right now.”

Jason Aldean posted an image of an upside-down American flag — the signal for distress or danger — in an Instagram post.

“Scary times in our country right now, man,” Aldean wrote. “When a former POTUS gets treated like this by our justice system, what does that mean for the rest of us??? If there was ever a time to speak up, IT’S NOW! Make no mistake… We are in trouble.”

On Thursday, a jury in deep blue New York City voted to convict former President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in his business records case. The trial has been condemned by prominent conservatives as well as independents as a case of politically motivated prosecution, or “lawfare,” intended to tip the scales of November’s election in Biden’s favor.

An appeal is a certainty. “This is far from over,” Trump said Thursday.

As Breitbart News reported,Trump spoke after the verdict, calling it a “rigged, disgraceful trial” and saying the “real verdict” will be on election day in November. “I’m a very innocent man,” Trump said, noting President Joe Biden’s weaponization of the legal system against his political opponents.

“We will win,” Trump said of the appeals process. “We will fight for our Constitution. This is far from over.”

Judge Merchan set sentencing for July 11 — just four days before the Republican National Convention.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” emerged as a surprise hit last year. The song condemned the lawlessness and chaos that has overtaken major cities such as New York.

