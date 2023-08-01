Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Hits No. 1 Single on Billboard’s All-Genre Hot 100 Songs Chart

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in Small Town” has hit another music milestone, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s All-Genre Hot 100 Song Chart despite ongoing efforts by the mainstream media and leftists to cancel the country music star.

Billboard made the announcement Monday, saying “Try That in a Small Town” rose from the No. 2 spot last week to No. 1, marking the first time Jason Aldean has won the coveted spot.

Two other country singles followed Aldean’s hit — Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at No. 2 and Luke Combs’ rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” at No. 3. It marks the first time country hits have taken the Hot 100’s top three spots in a single week since the chart’s inception in August 1958, Billboard said.

“Try That in a Small Town” has stoked the ire of progressives over its condemnation of urban violence and anti-police sentiment.

The song’s music video features footage from the deadly 2020 Black Live Matter riots that caused billions of dollars in destruction in cities across the country. However, some of the local news footage was subsequently edited out after Fox threatened Aldean with legal action.

CMT, which is owned by Paramount, pulled the music video following pressure from leftists who accused the song of being racist.

As Breitbart News reported, Aldean recently defended the song during a concert in Boston.

Joe Rogan even defended “Try That in a Small Town” during a recent episode of his podcast.

“I’m not saying that’s the greatest song the world has ever known, but the level of outrage coming from people that are upset about that song is so strange when there are hundreds of rap songs out there that are infinitely worse,” Rogan said.

