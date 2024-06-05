‘American Idol’ Alum and Grammy-Winning Christian Singer Mandisa Cause of Death Revealed

An autopsy report for Grammy-winner and American Idol alum Mandisa Hundley has determined the cause of death for the Christian singer, who died on April 18 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 47.

Hundley died of complications of class III obesity, with the manner of her death being listed as natural, according to an autopsy report certificate obtained by People.

The autopsy report also noted that Hundley was found dead in her home by her friends on April 18, adding that the American Idol alum “was last known alive approximately three weeks” before she was discovered.

Class III obesity, formerly known as morbid obesity, is a chronic disease “in which a person has a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

A representative for Hundley confirmed her death on April 19 via the singer’s Instagram account.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” the caption of the post read. “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details.”

“We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the caption added. “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hundley was an award-winning singer who competed on American Idol and went on to become a Platinum-selling icon of the Christian music world.

Her record Overcomer was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

