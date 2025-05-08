‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter: DEI Is ‘Fundamentally American’

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, the actress who once said one month to celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community “felt so short,” is now saying Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) is “fundamentally American.”

“‘DEI’ is not a bad word. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamentally American – a reflection of who we actually are,” Carter said on Bluesky. “After centuries of erasure, we’ve seen progress in representation in recent years, and I don’t want to go back.”

DEI, a whitewashed rebrand of affirmative action — race, sex, gender identity, sexual preference, and religion-based affirmative action in college admissions was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2023 — is growing unpopular with American voters and rooting out DEI programs across the federal government was among the first initiatives President Donald Trump put forward on his first day as president in January.

“Quite simply, DEI exists to help our institutions and media more accurately represent the true demographics of the United States,” Carter continued. “Attempting to address many wrongs that will take a long time to make right.”

“DEI” is not a bad word. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamentally American – a reflection of who we actually are. After centuries of erasure, we’ve seen progress in representation in recent years, and I don’t want to go back. — Lynda Carter (@lyndacarter.bsky.social) May 7, 2025 at 1:18 PM

Bluesky is viewed as being largely a left-wing echo chamber. Carter’s closing comment lends credence to that argument: “I don’t expect everyone to agree with me, but I definitely seem to have upset many more people on X than here with these statements! Ha!”