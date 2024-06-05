Watch — Dr. Phil Calls Out Weaponization of FBI, DoJ: ‘Running the Political Agendas’ of Biden

Dr. Phil slammed the “weaponization” of the FBI and Department of Justice, saying the government is “running the political agendas of those currently in power” and “blindly seeking convictions” by “attacking political opponents.”

“This weaponization of our great institutions — the FBI, Justice Department, and individual state similar institutions — will lead to one of two outcomes,” the talk show host said during a recent episode of Dr. Phil.

“One is more of the same from the other side, tit for tat. That may seem deserved, but it is not the right way forward for America. The other is what I call on you to demand from your politicians today: an end to this craziness in order to save the soul and sanity of this country,” Dr. Phil continued.

“We need our Justice Department to return to the business of meted out justice and not running the political agendas of those currently in power — blindly seeking convictions, warranted or otherwise, and attacking political opponents,” he said.

The talk show host went on to say, “We are not some banana republic, for God’s sake,” before comparing the Democrats in power to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What are we going to do next? Have a [Vladimir] Putin poisoning posse and start finding political opponents foaming at the mouth at home, not so mysteriously dying in their La-Z-Boy recliners?” Dr. Phil asked.

“We’re better than that. We must be better than that,” the talk show host asserted. “I don’t like what I see happening in our country.”

“I don’t like seeing the weaponization of our justice system — agencies and powerful government actions that, frankly, just make my skin crawl — for all of us, and for my grandchildren,” he added.

“This is so not just about Donald Trump,” Dr. Phil clarified. “If your let your hatred for Donald Trump compromise your ability to find true North on your moral compass, shame on you.”

“If you let your disgust for Biden make you blind to the inevitable consequences of pursuing revenge, then God help the children who will inherit the dystopian nightmare we create,” the talk show host added.

Dr. Phil went on to assert, “We need leaders who will pledge to end this vicious cycle right now and return us to that safe place where our institutions are no longer bastardized and weaponized, but rather simply serve their intended purpose.”

“We have serious problems to solve, and it will take serious people to solve them,” he said.

“Men and women who we hold accountable for doing that which they were selected or hired to do, they need to know we are watching, and their positions are privileges, not legacies. they work for us, until the don’t,” Dr. Phil added.

The talk show host added that he does not “advocate voting for one candidate over another.”

“I stay in my lane, addressing human behavior, collectively, culturally, and I’m focused on how we can have maximum control in our lives and turn this ship of state called America in the right direction, and get her back on track, so we can be proud,” Dr. Phil continued.

“That’s my mission, and this is a call to action to save our collective soul and sanity,” the talk show host asserted.

Dr. Phil made his comments ahead of an interview he will have Thursday with former President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, a Manhattan jury found President Trump guilty on all 34 counts — that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asserted are felonies — in his business records trial last week.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak reported that the 34 counts would normally be a misdemeanor for which the statute of limitations had already expired.

“District Attorney Alvin Bragg prosecuted the case as a felony by asserting that the alleged falsification of business records was done to cover up a federal crime. Trump has not been convicted of such a crime, and the prosecutors did not specify what crime was committed, nor did it have to prove the elements thereof,” Pollak explained.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.