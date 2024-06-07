Jimmy Kimmel Biden Fundraising Email Claims ‘Democracy May Not Survive Another Four Years of a Trump Presidency’

ABC left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel sent a fundraising email this week asking people to donate to the Joe Biden campaign to defeat Donald Trump in November.

“Hi, it’s Jimmy Kimmel,” the comedian said in an email sent by the Biden Victory Fund. “I host a ‘poorly rated’ show on TV that Donald Trump hate-watches.”

Kimmel then told donors they could potentially win a “star-studded Biden campaign fundraiser this month in Los Angeles featuring him, George Clooney and Julia Roberts.”

“Trump will hate this, so let’s do it!” the email continued. “Our democracy may not survive another four years of a Trump presidency. As our President might say ‘That’s no joke, man.’”

Jimmy Kimmel sends fundraising text for Biden campaign: “Our country needs Joe and Kamala in the White House” pic.twitter.com/GluUD69j7U — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 6, 2024

The email comes just a few months after Jimmy Kimmel read a Truth Social post the former president sent during the Oscars telecast.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,” he wrote.

Trump then suggested that the network, ABC, “get rid of Kimmel” and replace him with George Stephanopoulos.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos,” he said.

“He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded.

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

