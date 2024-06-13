Nolte: Woke Disney Hopes ‘Inside Out 2’ Will Snap Year-Long Losing Streak

After a dreadful year of woke box office flops, the Disney Grooming Syndicate is in desperate-desperate-desperate need of a box office hit. According to the tracking, Inside Out 2 might just be the ticket.

Predictions for Inside Out 2’s opening weekend range from $85 million to $115 million. In 2015, the original Inside Out opened to $90.4 million and went on to earn a domestic gross of $357 million. Globally, the Pixar feature grossed $858 million.

Inside Out 2 is earning rave reviews and has a reported production budget of $200 million. A reasonable estimate of another $75 million for promotion, and Disney is looking at a break-even of somewhere between $450 and $500 million.

If Inside Out 2 blows the doors off the box office this weekend, what will the sycophantic Hollywood media do? What will these serial liars say? How will Disney’s gerbils explain it? Will they retract all the lies they told about how streaming is hurting the box office, specifically Disney’s and Pixar’s box office, to cover up for one woke flop after another?

Will the sycophantic Hollywood media retract all the lies they told about the pandemic and last year’s strike damaging the box office?

From where I sit, Inside Out 2 has a decent shot at box office success for the same reason Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was one of Disney’s only successes last year: 1) it’s a proven property and, most importantly, 2) it’s not saddled with any woke baggage — at least not that we know of. I’ve seen nothing (so far) about the sickos at Disney using Inside Out 2 to promote homosexuality, queering little kids, or the horrors of permanent mutilation that come from transing children.

Disney might be finally releasing a Normal Movie for Normal People, and what do you know, it has a shot at making money.

Funny how that works.

Funny how that’s worked for about a hundred years.

Here’s what we are going to learn this weekend… If Inside Out 2 performs well, that means the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s brand has not been tarnished to where a Normal Movie made for Normal People flops. That means there is hope for Disney if they stop with the woke lectures and gay crap.

But.

If Inside Out 2 underperforms, that means the Disney brand is in serious, irreversible trouble.

I’m hoping for the latter.

Child mutilators get no charity from me.

