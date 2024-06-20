Donald Sutherland, ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ ‘Hunger Games’ Star Dead at 88

Actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in Hunger Games and Pride & Prejudice, among many others, died on Thursday at the age of 88.

Sutherland, who won an Emmy for his performance in Citizen X, died in Miami after a long illness, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) told Deadline. The actor’s official cause of death remains unclear.

The Klute star, who is also the father of actor Kiefer Sutherland, was born on July 17, 1935 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, and got his big break in the 1967 World War II drama, The Dirty Dozen.

Throughout his more than 60 year acting career, Sutherland garnered 200 film and TV credits, according to his IMDb page. His 200th acting credit, Heart Land, is currently in pre-production.

Sutherland also had roles in the 1970 film, M*A*S*H, in which he played Hawkeye Pierce; the 1970 film, Kelly’s Heroes, in which he portrayed Sergeant Oddball alongside actor Clint Eastwood; and the 1973 film, Don’t Look Now, in which he played John Baxter.

The beloved actor’s extensive acting credits also include Dirty Sexy Money, Trust, The Undoing, and The Pillars of the Earth, among many others.

Sutherland also won a Golden Globe for the television movie Path to War, as well as an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance in the miniseries Citizen X.

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, his sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, his daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.

