‘The Daily Show’ Launches Voter Registration, Animal Adoption Initiative

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show will be launching a voter registration initiative that could potentially pair voters with an adopted pet.

The left-leaning talk show that recently welcomed back Jon Stewart as a part-time host will be partnering with HeadCount and various animal rescues across the country for the new initiative “InDogCision 2024: Rescuing Democracy.” The initiative will include a series of events in the cities of New York, Milwaukee, and Chicago where “fans will be able to meet sweet fur babies up for adoption, and while there, get registered to vote in 2024,” according to TheWrap.

It will begin on Friday, June 21 at Animal Haven in New York, before going on the road. The next stop will be the RNC in Milwaukee on July 14, in partnership with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, followed by the DNC in Chicago on August 18. There, they’ll work with PAWS Chicago. In addition to being able to register to vote and adopt animals, the three events will include free giveaways, doggie swag, dog photoshoots, special guests and more. It should perhaps come as no surprise that the show is working to get animals adopted, considering host Jon Stewart’s own love of dogs. Back in February, he sadly lost his own dog, Dipper, who he rescued from Animal Haven in New York. Remembering the pup on the show, Stewart struggled to hold back his tears, remembering how the animal came to “The Daily Show” tapings with him every day.

As Breitbart News reported, Jon Stewart made headlines recently when he skewered corporations for pandering to the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

“Pride month is of course that time of year when corporations get together and financially exploit the decades-long struggle of gay people for acceptance and equality,” he said. “‘Hey, remember when you were fired from that bank job after you were outed? Well, Burger King does, with a burger that has two bottom buns!’”

