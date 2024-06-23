Katy Perry Faces Feminist Backlash for Working with MeToo’d Producer Dr. Luke on Latest Song

David Ng

Pop star Katy Perry is facing feminist backlash following a report that her new single “Woman’s World” — which appears to celebrate female empowerment — involved the music producer known as Dr. Luke, who was accused by Kesha of drugging and raping her.

Katy Perry is set to release “Woman’s World” on July 11, but the singer posted a brief sample of the song on social media last week.  The song’s lyrics include: “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it.”

Now Perry is facing feminist backlash from fans who aren’t happy after it was revealed the new song was co-produced by Dr. Luke.

In 2014, Dr. Luke was accused by pop star Kesha of drugging and raping her nine years earlier. Kesha also alleged he psychologically abused her throughout their professional relationship, including insulting her voice and looks.

Dr. Luke denied the allegations, claiming Kesha was making defamatory statements. A protracted legal battle ensued, with the matter finally being settled last year.

Earlier this month, Rolling Stone magazine broke the news that Katy Perry has teamed up with Dr. Luke — along with many other producers — on her forthcoming album, which will include “Woman’s World.”

In addition, Kesha appeared to diss Perry’s new song in an X post last week.

As a result, fans have started to call out Perry for what they see as her hypocritical feminism.

