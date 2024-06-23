Katy Perry Faces Feminist Backlash for Working with MeToo’d Producer Dr. Luke on Latest Song

Pop star Katy Perry is facing feminist backlash following a report that her new single “Woman’s World” — which appears to celebrate female empowerment — involved the music producer known as Dr. Luke, who was accused by Kesha of drugging and raping her.

Katy Perry is set to release “Woman’s World” on July 11, but the singer posted a brief sample of the song on social media last week. The song’s lyrics include: “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it.”

WOMAN’S WORLD

SONG JULY 11

VIDEO JULY 12

PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER

GET READY TO POP OFF https://t.co/ecwNHEaVqu pic.twitter.com/WGbJSTjfxl — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2024

Now Perry is facing feminist backlash from fans who aren’t happy after it was revealed the new song was co-produced by Dr. Luke.

In 2014, Dr. Luke was accused by pop star Kesha of drugging and raping her nine years earlier. Kesha also alleged he psychologically abused her throughout their professional relationship, including insulting her voice and looks.

Dr. Luke denied the allegations, claiming Kesha was making defamatory statements. A protracted legal battle ensued, with the matter finally being settled last year.

Earlier this month, Rolling Stone magazine broke the news that Katy Perry has teamed up with Dr. Luke — along with many other producers — on her forthcoming album, which will include “Woman’s World.”

In addition, Kesha appeared to diss Perry’s new song in an X post last week.

lol — kesha (@KeshaRose) June 17, 2024

As a result, fans have started to call out Perry for what they see as her hypocritical feminism.

first of all these likes are bought , second of all … womans world … produced by no other than dr Luke… the same man who abused Kesha.. but woman’s world rightt pic.twitter.com/ZG0U3tLosF https://t.co/9zP2wFupvy — Coco (@celebrittyyskin) June 18, 2024

I’m sorry but I can’t listen to any new Katy Perry song that is written and/or produced by Dr Luke I don’t like Dr Luke for many reasons and I just can’t personally support his career I’m sorry Katy but I am very disappointed pic.twitter.com/4VJGNsH9iw — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) June 19, 2024

Woman’s World is unfortunately produced by Kim Petras’ producers Dr Luke & Aaron Joseph and this information is provided by the preview UMG provided to YouTube. im just so disappointed in Katy Perry. making a song called Woman’s World and then working with 2 rapists is crazy pic.twitter.com/7u2irYsFQ0 — aubrey – TTPD era (@aubreyvision) June 21, 2024

The fact that Katy Perry is working with Dr. Luke again just to revive her dying career while releasing a new song about empowering women really shows how morally bankrupt she is. — Monty P. Moneybags 🇵🇸 (@Hasan_Moneybags) June 19, 2024