Hillary Clinton Pressuring Hollywood to Target Young Children with Climate Change Propaganda

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has her sights set on your children — for more climate change messaging.

Hillary Clinton is putting pressure on Hollywood studios to develop movies and TV shows that dramatize how climate change is putting kids in danger.

“There’s now research on this topic, but most people are not aware at all,” Clinton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Our hope is that we can help people make the connections between children’s mental and physical health and the impact of climate change.”

Hillary Clinton’s initiative is being spearheaded through the Clinton Foundation’s Too Small to Fail program, which targets children for political messaging.

The Clintons’ Too Small to Fail has reportedly already made in-roads in Hollywood by insinuating itself in the writers rooms of popular series like Orange Is the New Black and This Is Us.

Hillary Clinton told the Reporter why she wants to target children.

“Little kids aren’t just small adults, they have a much more vulnerable reaction to extreme heat or pollution from wildfires, whatever it might be,” she said.

In the interview, Hillary Clinton revealed her Hollywood production company HiddenLights also has movies about abortion and racism in the works.

She also appeared to chastise the growing number of young progressives who are planning not to vote in November in protest of President Joe Biden’s stance on Israel.

“We can’t have a democracy if people sit on the sidelines,” she said.

