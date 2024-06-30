Bill Maher: Biden ‘Sh*t the Bed So Hard, His New Secret Service Code Name Is Amber Heard’

Comedian Bill Maher showed no mercy to Joe Biden on the latest episode of his HBO show, pummeling the president for his catastrophic debate performance.

In his opening monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher joked that Biden “shit the bed” so hard during Thursday’s live CNN broadcast that “his new Secret Service codename is Amber Heard.”

Watch below:

The joke refers to a sordid detail in the acrimonious defamation trial between Hollywood actress Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Depp’s bodyguard testified that he overheard the movie star confess to leaving a “surprise” in the actor’s bed, which he clarified was “defecation.”

Maher said he’s seen “beauty pageant contestants answer questions better” than Biden did on Thursday.

He also mocked the president’s vacant facial expressions, saying he “looked like somebody who thought he left the stove on.”

“This happened in America, formerly a real country,” Maher added.

As Breitbart News reported, Maher used Friday’s show to advocate for Biden to drop out of the presidential race. He also slammed Democrat leaders who have demanded the party stick with Biden, saying, “I feel abandoned. I have nobody to vote for.”

Despite growing calls for Biden to step aside — including the New York Times editorial board — Biden shows no signs of relinquishing his grip on power. Both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have voiced their support for Biden in the days following Thursday’s debate.

