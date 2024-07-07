Actress Minnie Driver Smears Trump Supporters as Racist, Says Former POTUS ‘Deserves to Be in Prison’

Actress Minnie Driver has insulted supporters of former President Donald Trump, claiming they “really quite like a bit of a racist attitude” in their candidate. She also dissed America’s founding fathers, saying there should have been some “mothers” involved in the creation of the country.

The Good Will Hunting star held forth on Trump and his tens of millions of supporters in an interview with The Times of London on Saturday.

Driver spoke about the “revelation of the 70 million people who really quite like a bit of a racist attitude and non-existent immigration policies and dismantling the environmental agencies.”

“They were always there,” she added. “They weren’t created by him. He’s just a symptom, and now they’ve got a mascot.”

Driver — who is British and obtained U.S. citizenship in 2017 — said she believes Trump belongs in jail.

“Of course he deserves to be in prison — of course he does,” she said.

“But just looking at how much money he raised in that two days, $53 million in a 48-hour period, and the idea that because the founding fathers — if there had been some mothers involved, perhaps it would be different — left no room in the Constitution for the idea that the American people could be so stupid as to vote for a felon, there is nothing reflected in the judiciary about what would happen if he wins.”

Driver lived for years in Los Angeles but recently relocated back to the U.K.

When asked if she would ever live in the U.S. again if Trump is re-elected, she replied, “If I lived in a red state, no, I couldn’t.”

The actress has long had an axe to grind with Trump and his family. In 2019, she recorded a dramatic reading of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that many leftists hoped would prove the then-President had colluded with Russia in 2016. After comedian Samantha Bee stirred controversy by calling Ivanka Trump a “cunt,” Driver chimed in that she deemed Trump’s daughter beneath even that misogynistic slur.

