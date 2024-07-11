Zoë Kravitz: ‘Women Were Offended’ over ‘P*ssy Island’ Movie Title

Actress Zoë Kravitz lamented having to change title of her movie Pussy Island to something less edgy due to women being offended and theaters refusing to advertise it.

Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly that her upcoming directorial debut has been changed to the title Blink Twice starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

“It was made very clear to me that ‘pussy’ is a word that we, our society, are not ready to embrace yet,” Kravitz said. “There were a lot of roadblocks along the way, whether it be the MPAA not wanting to put it on a poster, or a billboard, or a kiosk; movie theaters not wanting to put it on a ticket.”

“Interestingly enough, after researching it, women were offended by the word, and women seeing the title were saying, ‘I don’t want to see that movie,’ which is part of the reason I wanted to try and use the word, which is trying to reclaim the word, and not make it something that we’re so uncomfortable using,” Kravitz added. “But we’re not there yet. And I think that’s something I have the responsibility as a filmmaker to listen to. I care about people seeing the film, and I care about how it makes people feel.”

Despite the change, Kravitz said she still appreciates the new title Blink Twice.

“I think everything happens for a reason, and I think it actually really focuses the movie in a great way. And I think that was always the way it was meant to be,” she said.

