Bill Maher: Trump Shooter ‘Has Done So Much Damage to the Left’

Please stop and spare a thought for those on the political left. Bill Maher used his HBO Real Time show to affirm he was appalled by the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump but qualified it by adding others have been metaphorically hurt as well.

He opened by stating, “I unequivocally denounce [the shooting], I don’t care what you think about that. Not funny. I’m sure that there will be jokes that people will make because they hate him so much that they wished it went he other way. Not for me.”

Maher then continued that Trump may be the political winner at the ballot box but also was quick to point out the cost to his hard-left opponents who had the assumed “high moral ground” pulled out from under their saintly feet. Maher lamented:

Whoever did this, the shooter has done so much damage to the Left. [The Left] has lost a lot moral high ground in the ‘you’re the violent people’ and the ‘liberals don’t shoot people, liberals don’t solve it that way.’

He hastened to add luck’s a fortune for Trump, “But I’m glad [Trump’s] okay. I gotta say this: He’s the luckiest motherfucker that has ever walked the face of the Earth. In 2016, he lost the popular vote by a lot, he pulled an inside straight [in the Electoral College] to win — everything happened in his way.

“The Democratic turmoil that’s going on right now with Joe Biden being his opponent. Always lucky, lucky, lucky.”

As Breitbart News reported, the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night has been identified and his background revealed.

The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Penn., but officials released no additional information about him or his motives.