Actor John Leguizamo Spreads Fake News Trump Wasn’t Injured in Assassination Attempt

Hollywood star John Leguizamo has spread fake news claiming that former President Donald Trump wasn’t injured during Saturday’s assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

John Leguizamo — who has recently filled in as host on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show — re-posted a photo of Trump showing his right ear without any sign of injury . “Not even a scratch! But milk it for all you can!” the actor wrote.

However, it turns out the photo was from 2022.

The photo in question showed Trump at a 2022 event in Ohio alongside then-Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R-OH). Media outlets have re-circulate the Reuters file photo following Trump’s announcement on Monday that Sen. Vance would be his vice presidential pick.

Leguizamo hasn’t deleted his post as of Tuesday mid-afternoon, despite a readers note correction.

The actor also mocked Trump for wearing an ear bandage during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is also pushing the notion that Trump is faking his injury.

On Saturday, Trump sustained a bullet wound to his ear, narrowly avoiding a fatal injury, after a gunman attempted to assassinate him during a rally in Pennsylvania. Numerous media photos show blood streaming down the former president’s face from his ear as he yelled “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to his crowd of supporters.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com