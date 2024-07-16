Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Cracks Jokes About Trump’s Ear Bandage Following Assassination Attempt

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill mocked former President Donald Trump during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, joking about the ear bandage Trump was seen wearing over the wound he sustained following Saturday’s assassination attempt.

Mark Hamill made the tasteless comment in an X post, describing the bandage as “ludicrously oversized.” He also suggested that the bandage was just for show, saying it was “apparently not needed prior to tonight.”

Hamill appears to be basing his “not needed prior to tonight” assessment on apparent video footage of Trump at his Bedminster club that surfaced the day after the assassination attempt. In the video, which has not been authenticated, Trump is seen only at a considerable distance, with his affected ear turned away from view.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump made an appearance Monday night at the RNC in Milwaukee.

Wearing a white gauze bandage over his ear, he walked out and pumped his fist as the crowd could be heard chanting, “Fight, fight, fight” — a tribute to what Trump shouted to the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday immediately after surviving the assassination attempt.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com