Ag Sec. Rollins: 50 Countries Already Coming to the Table on Tariffs

Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Trump administration’s tariffs are already making countries negotiate

Rollins said, “I think it’s really important to realize that last Wednesday was when the president announced this new american order, the new american economic plan. We’re now two days in, right? You’ve got two days of data.”

She added, “This whole concept is about rebuilding an American economy around American goods, around American industry. We do already live under a tariff regime in this country, but it’s the tariff regime of China, of Mexico, of Brazil, of Australia, of countries that Mexico won’t take our corn, Australia won’t take our beef. The country of Honduras takes more pork than the entire European Union does, American pork, I should say. So, from our farming and ranching perspective, which is what I’m focused on, but happy to talk about anything that it has to, it is time for a change. That’s what this president evoked last Wednesday.”

She added, “So I think we’ll see in short order, a really positive outcome from this. We already have 50 countries that have come to the table over the last few days, over the last weeks that are willing and desperate to talk to us. We are the economic engine of the world, and it’s finally time that someone, President Trump, stood up for America.”

Rollins remarks coincide with a Bloomberg report indicating that India has no plans to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs.Meanwhile, Taiwan has proposed zero tariffs as a foundation for trade negotiations with the U.S. and committed to increasing its investment.

