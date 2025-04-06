Neil Young, Joan Baez Teaming with Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Anti-‘Oligarchy’ Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are harnessing what they hope will be the pulling power of the entertainment world for a planned “Fighting Oligarchy” rally set down for L.A.’s Grand Park later this month.

Step forward Neil Young, Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers as well as Indigo de Souza, Jeff Rosenstock, the Red Pears and Raise Gospel Choir.

Variety reports those are just a few of the names destined for the rally.

The outlet further notes the level of excitement from those destined to appear and shake their fists at “bad” President Donald Trump – literally, musically, and metaphorically:

Rosenstack was the most immediately obviously stoked of all the performers, posting on his social media: “ME BERNIE AOC & NEIL YOUNG CHOPPIN IT UP.” After calling it a “DREAM BLUNT ROTATION,” Rosenstack added, “All weed jokes aside, it has been easy to feel powerless and alone since the election and seeing the massive crowds of people who are also tired of this bullshit attending these events (cornball alert) has filled my heart with hope. I woulda been here anyway so like I said in CAPS LOCK above I am beyond honored to be a part of this playing some songs. SHOW UP EARLY AND WATCH ME TRY MY BEST LOL.”

The Gloria Molina Grand Park tour stop for Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” follows similar, if less star-powered, rallies held recently in Las Vegas, Tucson, Denver, Tempe and other Western cities.

Upcoming stops have just been scheduled in April for the California cities of Bakersfield and Auburn, plus Salt Lake City; Nampa, Idaho; and Missoula, Montana.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are scheduled to speak in L.A. as well, Variety reports.

The “Fighting Oligarchy” tour is mostly destined for Republican majority areas but a decision was made to make an exception for deep-blue L.A.

Sanders’ website claims the tour has been attended by 107,981 people across seven states so far, and that livestreams of the tour have been watched more than five million times.