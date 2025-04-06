WATCH: 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Travels from Connecticut to Iwo Jima for 80th Anniversary of Battle

A 100-year-old World War II veteran traveled from Bristol, Connecticut, to Iwo Jima to mark 80 years since the U.S. fought on the small Japanese island.

Joseph Caminiti, a 100-year-old WWII veteran who still goes to the gym daily, joined U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, military officials, and families of those killed in the battle of Iwo Jima to visit the island for the combat’s 80-year anniversary, according to a report by WTNH.

Caminiti is among the estimated three remaining living survivors of the battle of Iwo Jima, where the iconic photograph was captured of U.S. Marines raising the American flag on the island.

The Marine fought as a gunner on an Assault Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) in the 36-day battle for Iwo Jima, where more than 6,800 Americans and 20,000 Japanese were killed in what was considered a major turning point in the last phase of World War II.

“I wanted to see where we came in and landed, and we did. We came down there where the red beach was, right by the mountain there, and I said, ‘Neil, there’s where I came down,'” Caminiti told WTNH in an interview after returning to Connecticut.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano added, “Here’s a guy who goes back to Iwo Jima at 100-years-old — and is as humble as could be, and doesn’t believe that he’s done anything amazing. And it’s one of the most amazing stories that I know in this city of Bristol.”

Caminiti reportedly took a 23-hour flight to Guam, then traveled to Iwo Jima and laid one of three wreaths at the site where the American flag was raised in March 1945.

The 100-year-old Marine is now back home in Connecticut, a state from which 100 people died at Iwo Jima, WTNH noted.