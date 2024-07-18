Watch – Kid Rock Fires Up Crowd at the RNC: ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’

Rockstar Kid Rock appeared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday night where he delivered a rousing performance.

“What up, America,” Kid Rock yelled at the cheering crowd as he came on the stage. “If you ready for President Trump to take the stage, I need everybody to stand up. I need everybody to put a fist up in the air.”

When everyone had their fist up in the air, Kid Rock led them in a chant of “Fight! Fight! Fight!” in reference to what former President Trump yelled following his attempted assassination last week.

Kid Rock then led the RNC in a performance of his hit song American Badass with some of the lyrics changed to include “Fight!” and “Trump!”

Kid Rock delivered a strong reaction to the assassination attempt on Trump’s life over the weekend. “You fuck with Trump. You fuck with me,” he said.

