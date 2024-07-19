Adidas Apologizes for Casting Anti-Israel Bella Hadid in ‘Munich 1972’ Shoe Ads

The Adidas shoe company is apologizing for ads in which it used the rabidly anti-Israel model Bella Hadid in a campaign for a shoe referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics, where Palestinian terrorists murdered 11 Israeli athletes.

Bella Hadid, who has sparked outrage for her anti-Israel activism, is the new face of Adidas’s 1972 Munich Olympic shoe range. The Palestinian-American model has appeared on a billboard in Times Square. The Munich Olympics saw Palestinians terrorists kill 11 Israelis. pic.twitter.com/XcEgyZ6ulk — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 18, 2024

The shocking collage of offensive symbols was aptly summarized by TMZ:

Adidas made Bella the face of its marketing plan for a retro sneaker referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics … the Games where Palestinian terrorists infamously murdered 11 members of Israel’s Olympic team after taking them hostage. The issue … Bella’s a Palestinian-American model who has been a vocal critic of Israel amid the war in Gaza.

The American Jewish Committee criticized Adidas in a statement that noted that Palestinian terrorists had killed 11 Israeli athletes and one German police officer:

At the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, 12 Israelis were murdered and taken hostage by Palestinian terrorist group Black September. For Adidas to pick a vocal anti-Israel model to recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory. Neither is… https://t.co/kNWw2cIsB9 — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) July 18, 2024

At the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, 12 [sic] Israelis were murdered and taken hostage by Palestinian terrorist group Black September. For Adidas to pick a vocal anti-Israel model to recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory. Neither is acceptable. We call on Adidas to address this egregious error.

Adidas apologized, according to a statement quoted by TMZ: “We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events – though these are completely unintentional – and we apologize for any upset or distress caused. As a result we are revising the remainder of the campaign.”

Bella Hadid has been accused of spreading fake news in her efforts to demonize Israel, including a photo she shared on social media that purported to be of starting Palestinian children but which was, in realty, taken in Syria.

The summer Olympics are set to begin next week in Paris — and are already striking an anti-Israel tone in a country known for its growing antisemitism. The Olympic torch will be carried by Christina Assi, a photographer for Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Lebanon who lost a leg in mid-October when Israel apparently fired a tank shell after coming under attack from Iran-backed Hezbollah. The AFP claims, without evidence, that the journalists were “targeted.”

