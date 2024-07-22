Hollywood Donors ‘Excited and Motivated’ to Write Checks to Kamala Harris After Biden Exits Race

Hollywood donors with deep pockets and high Democrat ambitions are reportedly lining up to contribute to Vice President Kamala Harris in a race to the White House in 2024.

Deadline reports one such long-time donor – who spoke on the condition of anonymity – told the outlet check books are being broken out to fund her on her way:

I’m more excited and motivated than I’ve been in months, and everyone I talk to tells me the same. It looks like it is going to be Harris, and that’s great — everybody knows her, likes her.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris already counts on a broad base of supporters who have gone public in the 24-hours since President Joe Biden said he was stepping down with Hollywood stars quick to join in.

Names such as Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Bette Midler, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Cryer all weighed in while others like Sharon Stone will be watching closely as she said she will move to Europe if former President Donald Trump wins again.

Biden announced Sunday afternoon he is ending his quest for reelection.

“While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he said in a prepared statement.

Despite Biden pulling out of the 2024 race he has given no indication he will leave office before the January, 2025 inauguration of his successor.

For her part, Hollywood support for Harris is no guarantee of anything other than a flow of cash.

She now has to formally secure the nomination from some 4,700 Democratic convention delegates — including those pledged to Biden, as well as the elected officials, former presidents and other party elders known as superdelegates.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.