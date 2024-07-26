Michelle Obama’s Voter Registration Drive Recruits ‘Bad Boys’ Star Martin Lawrence

Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Martin Lawrence has announced he is lending his celebrity influencer status to Michelle Obama for her voter registration organization — just hours after the former first lady announced that she is endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Martin Lawrence is the latest entertainment industry star to join Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote — a nominally “non-partisan” voter registration group that in fact has advocated for vote by mail and pushed Democratic legislation.

A YouTube version of the Martin star’s clip was first published a year ago.

The group already counts numerous left-wing celebrities among its backers including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez.

Hollywood elites are aggressively pushing Kamala Harris to be the next president by donating millions of dollars to her campaign and rolling out “viral” social media campaigns in a bid to astroturf a cultural groundswell of support.

On Friday, Barack and Michelle Obama announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris in a social media video showing the former first couple calling Kamala on her phone. The video was instantly derided as staged and cringe-worthy.

“Oh my goodness,” the vice-president said in the clip. “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me.”

