Is the Pope Woke? Marlow Examines the Evidence

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Pope Leo XIV.

Marlow began by saying that he’ll let the Pope act in his position before he makes a judgment.

He added that Leo being an American is a positive since it can combat the stigma against Americans worldwide and him speaking multiple languages will help reach more people. And “his pro-life bona fides just seem to be pristine. … And he has been very solid on the gender issues, all of that really populist. And he’s a populist.”

Marlow continued, “I don’t think you can do populism without nationalism, and I’m definitely not seeing the nationalism. I’m seeing globalism.” And he hopes Leo understands the U.S. already treats people in the U.S. illegally with dignity right now and Leo could possibly be less focused on tradition than he should, but his first homily was solid.

Marlow also said that Leo has some issues with his climate and immigration stances but he could help bridge some divides in the church.

