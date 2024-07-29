Actress Candace Cameron Bure Slams ‘Disgusting’ Olympics Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’

Actress Candace Cameron Bure reacted to the Paris Olympics opening ceremony — which involved a parody of the Last Supper featuring drag queens — calling it “disgusting.” “It made me so sad,” the Full House star said.

“I didn’t really wanna weigh in on the Olympics opening ceremony publicly, because I always risk it becoming a headline. But it felt too important not to,” Bure began in a video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday.

Watch Below:

“I love the Olympic Games,” Bure continued, before noting that her husband, hockey player Valeri Bure, and several members of his family are Olympic medalists. “The Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy. It’s the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title.”

“So to watch such an incredible and wonderful event that’s gonna take place over the next two weeks, and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting, and it made me so sad,” the actress said.

Bure continued:

Someone said, “You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it,” and I’m like, “Trust me. It makes me mad,” but I’m more sad, because I’m sad for souls. I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God’s heart. And I just think about all the people that have rejected the Gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the Gospel of Jesus Christ. And in the Bible in Galatians it says, “God is not mocked. For whatever a person sows he will also reap. Because the one who sows to his flesh will reap destruction from the flesh. But the one who sows to the spirit will reap eternal life from the spirit.” So, what do we do with this? I want to continue, believers, with what Paul is saying here. He continues and says, “Let us not get tired of doing good. For we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us work for the good of all, especially for those who belong to the household of faith.”

“So this is my encouragement to you: Don’t get tired of doing good. Keep sharing the gospel,” Bure asserted.

“And it’s not just for the people that openly mock God. There’s so many people — there’s Christians out there that say, ‘Well I’m a Christian, and it didn’t really bother me.’ Those people need to hear the gospel, too,” the actress continued.

“It’s the ones that are lukewarm about it that may think like, ‘I don’t want to ruffle any feathers. Live and let live. Let people do what they want. I’m just gonna stay in my corner and be quiet about it,'” she added. “It’s not the time, man — don’t be lukewarm.”

Bure went on to say that, “As far at the games go, do what you want to do. You want to boycott? Boycott the games. I’m gonna watch the games. I want to support our athletes.”

“There are a lot of great Christian athletes competing as well, but I want to cheer them on. I want to see God getting the glory, and I’m gonna watch,” the Some Kind of Wonderful actress said.

“I want to support them, but if you feel a conviction not to watch, then don’t,” Bure said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.