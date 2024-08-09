Disney Star Bette Midler Says ‘Corrupt’ News Media Secretly Helping Trump Win by Airing Mar-a-Lago Press Conference

Disney’s Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler is enraged that the major news networks carried former President Donald Trump’s live press conference on Thursday, scolding the “corrupt” networks while also accusing them of surreptitiously trying to help Trump win the election in order to boost their own ratings.

The major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC — each aired at least part of Trump’s presser at Mar-a-Lago. The PBS Newshour provided a livestream while CNN also aired parts of it.

They should all be ashamed of themselves, according to the Divine Miss M, who expressed her rage and paranoia in an X post. Midler was echoing MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, who used his show on Thursday to castigate his competition for giving Trump airtime.

“They actually want him to win so they can keep making money,” Midler wrote, later adding, “Keep calling out the truly corrupt media.”

These are not mistakes. This is policy. They actually want him to win so they can keep making money. We’re not falling for it this time. Keep calling out the truly corrupt media. #corruptMSM https://t.co/gcYYQmn0SK — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 9, 2024

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities have a history of championing Communist-style censorship if it benefits Democrats.

Bette Midler was one of many stars who applauded when then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banned then-President Donald Trump back in 2021. Since then, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, now X, and has reinstated Trump on the platform.

