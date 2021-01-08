Hollywood Celebs Rejoice After Twitter Permanently Bans Trump: ‘We Did It’ ‘We Need to Go Further’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities are expressing their collective love of Big Brother after Twitter announced that it has permanently banned President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, Twitter kicked the president off its platform late Friday. “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter in a statement.

Twitter cited two specific tweets that the president posted on Friday, claiming that they violate the company’s “Glorification of Violence” policy, though neither of those tweets remotely encourages violence or “glorifies” it.

In one of the tweets, the president states that he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration. In the other, the president wrote that the 75 million people who voted for him “will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Twitter concluded that those tweets “are likely to inspire” other acts similar to the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Hollywood stars — some of whom have actually used Twitter to encourage violence, without penalty — rejoiced at the announcement, offering snarky comments and unalloyed praise for the Silicon Valley tech giant. In an ominous tweet, actress Amber Tamblyn suggested that banning Trump isn’t enough. “We need to go further,” she said.

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen, who has been one of Hollywood’s biggest advocates for more tech censorship, declared victory: “We did it!”

Twitter finally banned Trump! We did it! https://t.co/KFJUB1YvZU — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 8, 2021

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest supporters of Joe Biden, tweeted: “What the fuck took you so long @jack?”

What the fuck took you so long @jack ? https://t.co/1WiVnF09bw — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 8, 2021

Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan thanked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Thank you @Twitter, @jack

and @TwitterSafety

for putting the safety of the people over profit! Now to find some Republicans with that courage. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 8, 2021

Model Chrissy Teigen mocked the president with a long laugh.

Rob Reiner implied that the president had it coming.

He cried fire in a crowded theater once too often. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 9, 2021

The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and his Marvel compatriot Dave Bautista expressed their gratitude for Twitter’s censorship of the president. Actress Mia Farrow did the same.

Twitter will not be Trump’s megaphone any longer. Whew!! Thank you @Jack — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 8, 2021

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted: “Finally.”

Seinfeld writer and Curb Your Enthusiasm director Larry Charles said Trump will laugh his own social media platforms, Bitter and Racebook.

Trump has been preparing to be banned from social media for sometime. He will soon be announcing his two new social media platforms, @Bitter and @Racebook. — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) January 9, 2021

Ghostbusters reboot star Leslie Jones called the president a “muthafucka.”

This is long time coming!! Your turn everybody time to ban this muthafucka pic.twitter.com/bla5cxqyM2 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 8, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander tweeted: “I applaud Twitter for finally banning Trump.”

I applaud @Twitter for finally banning Trump. Anyone who knowingly spreads treasonous or slanderous lies should be banned. And frankly, prosecuted. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 9, 2021

Broadcast News star Albert Brooks tweeted: “Buh-bye.”

Buh-bye. Twitter bans President Trump’s account – CNN https://t.co/RvB6tF5wZR — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 9, 2021

Zach Braff tweeted: “All it took was a coup.”

All it took was a coup. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 9, 2021

Actress Bette Midler rejoiced, thanking Dorsey.

Actor Don Cheadle and the Daily Show Twitter account quipped about Trump being gone, while comedian-actor called on the platform to remove other Trump family members.

like taking a shower … https://t.co/TnC8alvKHi — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 8, 2021

You love to not see it pic.twitter.com/bSJRfdrTOX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 8, 2021

FINALLY! @jack told Trump to STFU! 🙌🏾 Can we put them on a family plan? Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Jared, you too Melania…Shut all of those scoundrels down! — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 8, 2021

Actress Amber Tamblyn said ominously: “We need to go further.”

Here comes the Republican defense and sympathy of Trump being banned from Twitter. Don’t let your empty give in to it. Trump deserves this, and much more. Let them threaten we’ve gone too far. We all know, we need to go further. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 9, 2021

Comedia Patton Oswalt snarked that the president just added him to Friendster.

GODDAMIT Trump just added me on Friendster. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2021

Horror author Stephen King says he’s a proud “Twitterhead” now.

Twitter finally got fed up with Trump's lying bullshit and took away his megaphone. Good. Makes me proud to be a twitterhead. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2021

Comedian Michael Rapaport gloated about the president’s Twitter account being suspended, in a profanity-filled video.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted: “It’s about damn time.”

it's about damn time maybe if you had banned him a few years back we could have avoided some of this violence but ok we'll take it now #trumpisbanned https://t.co/IfidVK9ais — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 9, 2021

Actor Xander Berkeley called the president a “toxic asshole.”

Doesn’t Twitter feel better already… (with that toxic asshole gone) ? — Xander Berkeley (@xanderberkeley) January 9, 2021

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tweeted: “About time!!!”